Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations
Stoic Observations Podcast
SO Podcast 001 - Merit & Markets
0:00
-15:55

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Stoic Observations

SO Podcast 001 - Merit & Markets

Merit and Markets
Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Sep 04, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

I’ve decided that I like my imperfect voice. Yeah I know. Call me folk music. I prefer even my stumbling over the metahuman NPR simulacra generated by Mister Google. So at the risk of me saying that I like the sound of my own voice, I’m going to get better at this and perhaps change up the way I present stuff.

Some will be generated from writing and the…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Stoic Observations to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture