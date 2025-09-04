SO Podcast 001 - Merit & Markets

I’ve decided that I like my imperfect voice. Yeah I know. Call me folk music. I prefer even my stumbling over the metahuman NPR simulacra generated by Mister Google. So at the risk of me saying that I like the sound of my own voice, I’m going to get better at this and perhaps change up the way I present stuff.
Some will be generated from writing and the…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.