Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Winkfield Twyman's avatar
Winkfield Twyman
1d

Three questions -- (1) Was Elon Musk born a Ruler, a Genius or a Peasant?, (2) Do you foresee techno fedualism by the year 2030, (3) Will the ranks of Peasants increase by the year 2030 or not?

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1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
Winkfield Twyman's avatar
Winkfield Twyman
1d

Great reply and thanks! I wasn't expecting such a rich and detailed response. You gave me much to think about. I liked this essay since it prompted rapid fire questions from me.

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