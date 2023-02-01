Social Justice, Moral Agency & American Posers
What Progressives really really want.
One of the most important considerations in assessing the effective details of everything that goes under the headings of CRT, ESG and DEI is to identify the agency of individuals as compared to the initiatives of organizations.
Stoic Observations is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.