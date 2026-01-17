Some Of The Best Books
Where to begin?
Somebody over on Goodreads asked me a question about the best books I ever read. I could probably talk about these all day. There are so many that I have read, and they have changed me in innumerable ways. Maybe too many ways.
Superb Classics
Neal Stephenson: Cryptonomicon
Nabokov: Lolita
Dickens: Bleak House
Cormac McCarthy: Blood Meridian
Epic Series
Joshua Gayou: Commune -- absolutely the best post apocalyptic ever.
Patrick O’Brian: Aubry - Maturin -- oh the language
Adrian Tchaikovsky: Shadows of the Apt -- allegorical masterpiece (but don’t read more than 6)
Samuel R. Delany: Neveryon -- more realistic allegory
Mind-Blowingly Strange
Peter Watts: Blindsight
Murakami: Kafka on the Shore
Greg Bear: Blood Music
Jeremy Robinson: Infinite
Best Ending
Alastair Reynolds: House of Suns
Dennis E. Taylor: Flybot
Extraordinary History
Manchester: Goodbye, Darkness
Manchester: American Caesar
Yang Jisheng: Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine
Andro Linklater: Measuring America
Here are reviews from the past couple years:
Winston Churchill: Great Contemporaries
Christopher Andrew: The Secret World: A History of Intelligence
Sam Hughes: There is No Antimemetics Division
Dennis E. Taylor: Flybot
Ezra Klein: Abundance
Robert Harris: Act of Oblivion, David McCloskey: The Seventh Floor
What are some of your favorite books? Leave a comment.
Stoic Observations is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Strong list with some unexpected gems. Yang Jisheng's Tombstone standing alongside Cryptonomicon and Blood Meridian shows serious range. The Aubrey-Maturin series observation about language is spot-on, O'Brian's prose has that period authenticity without feeling stiff. Peter Watts' Blindsight is criminally underrated,probably the hardest sci-fi take on consciousness I've seen. Curious if you found Tchaikovsky's later Shadows books got repetitive or if stopping at 6 was about pacing preference?
I love these kinds of posts :)