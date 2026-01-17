Somebody over on Goodreads asked me a question about the best books I ever read. I could probably talk about these all day. There are so many that I have read, and they have changed me in innumerable ways. Maybe too many ways.



Superb Classics

Neal Stephenson: Cryptonomicon

Nabokov: Lolita

Dickens: Bleak House

Cormac McCarthy: Blood Meridian



Epic Series

Joshua Gayou: Commune -- absolutely the best post apocalyptic ever.

Patrick O’Brian: Aubry - Maturin -- oh the language

Adrian Tchaikovsky: Shadows of the Apt -- allegorical masterpiece (but don’t read more than 6)

Samuel R. Delany: Neveryon -- more realistic allegory



Mind-Blowingly Strange

Peter Watts: Blindsight

Murakami: Kafka on the Shore

Greg Bear: Blood Music

Jeremy Robinson: Infinite



Best Ending

Alastair Reynolds: House of Suns

Dennis E. Taylor: Flybot



Extraordinary History

Manchester: Goodbye, Darkness

Manchester: American Caesar

Yang Jisheng: Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine

Andro Linklater: Measuring America

Here are reviews from the past couple years:

Winston Churchill: Great Contemporaries

Christopher Andrew: The Secret World: A History of Intelligence

Sam Hughes: There is No Antimemetics Division

Dennis E. Taylor: Flybot

Ezra Klein: Abundance

Robert Harris: Act of Oblivion, David McCloskey: The Seventh Floor

What are some of your favorite books? Leave a comment.