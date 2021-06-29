Because I am in the midst of a number of very interesting things, I haven’t gotten much to write about or finish writing this week. However, I wanted to give you guys a heads up about what’s percolating.
I am formalizing my new black thing through Free Black Thought. It’s all about black diversity and its enemies. I say my new black thing because that’s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.