Spacey Music
Now Hear This #004 - Miles Davis, Four Tet, Max Richter, BGM
Under the category of Discovery, I am much more into exploring music now that I have a pretty decent sound setup on my primary machine. (Schitt Modi + Magni -> Klipsch ProMedia 2.1, Hifiman Sundara). In fact I have decided, rather lately that I enjoy music more than I do gaming. It sounds stupid because I always have and always will - my problem was tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.