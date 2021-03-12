special effect

(c. 1994)

oj was a brotherman

whose time had come and gone

he didn't take the witness stand

so doubts will linger on

but doubts it seems are all we have

so when the jury spoke

the vision of our certainty

in justice quickly broke



but what had been a spectacle

from day one so it seems

could scarcely prepare anyone

not d.a. nor defense teams

for the scre…