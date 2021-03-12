Special Effect
A Poem About the OJ Simpson Trial
special effect
(c. 1994)
oj was a brotherman
whose time had come and gone
he didn't take the witness stand
so doubts will linger on
but doubts it seems are all we have
so when the jury spoke
the vision of our certainty
in justice quickly broke
but what had been a spectacle
from day one so it seems
could scarcely prepare anyone
not d.a. nor defense teams
for the scre…
