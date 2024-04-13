There are several things I remember about the OJ Trial. The main one that I was flying into San Francisco for a new contract gig and I saw Johnnie Cochran on his way to catch a plane going down to LA. I knew some folks who worked at his law firm so I wished him well. It was kind of automatic, I didn’t really think about it, and I didn’t think he was goi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.