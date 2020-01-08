Starting and Growing a BI Department from Scratch
Sometimes we fall into opportunities that allow us to start fresh. Not much could be better in that regard than beginning and growing a…
Sometimes we fall into opportunities that allow us to start fresh. Not much could be better in that regard than beginning and growing a new business intelligence function in your company. I’ve learned a lot of lessons over the years. Here’s my advice.
Make sure your company can settle on one front-end tool. This is crucial. You should start simple — some…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.