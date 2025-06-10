Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Trainor's avatar
Kevin Trainor
14h

The Ugly American was actually ugly, but he was a whiz with low-tech pumps, which is how we found himself in Sarkhan helping out the locals and eventually being targeted by the Communists.* Later, in some kind of Bugs Bunny nimrod inversion, the phrase got applied to annoying tourists.

*Yeah, I read that book growing up as a service brat during Vietnam. It was a best-seller back when that was actually a mark of quality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture