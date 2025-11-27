Above Bogota, 2017

When it comes to managing my public image and marketing myself, I am a failure. Relative to what it takes to be an attention hog and profit from the attention economy, I have no skills whatsoever. This is partially personality, which I probably overcompensate for in person, and partially because (I think) I am longitudinal in an instant gratification market. While I make few predictions about my audience, I am going to assume that occasionally you too are longitudinal. And considering my ratio of paid subscribers to free, I think it is appropriate to give longitudinal access to what I have written here over the past five years.

I’m going to remove the paywall from my history.

More often than not, in my pattern of writing, every three or four months I am covering with depth something different. But when things come up that are related to something I wrote a good deal about in the prior year, I have to go remove the paywall. Having been on the other side of that, I hate it when I can no longer easily reference that thing that struck me, say, during COVID.

So there.

As for my paying subscribers, I love all three of you. Just kidding. You will continue to have first priority in the comments, and from your comments I will continue to solicit new ideas to pursue. I do this for the thrill of discovery, the discipline of humility, the value of wisdom, the necessity of humor and the encouragement of virtue. I thank you for rewarding me and you continuing support and those social media promotional things you do that I am such a loser at doing. We’ll get some AI help soon, I promise. Definitely more accurate pictures and maybe even comic strips like way back with Cobb the Comic.

For those of you with some technical interest, I’m stepping up my journaling on the progress of my own scratch built homelab datacenter at Tessellations. I haven’t done my professional career any favors by not doing so. Hybrid Homeschool is moribund. I have found no donors for that project. Human Race Man continues with a bit more thoughtful stuff rather than simple Q&A. I continue my commitment to Free Black Thought and my podcast with Winkfield F. Twyman Jr.

The really Stoic stuff will be focused on what I do to maintain which exact fractions of my humanity as I engage my incessant curiosity with AI agents, toys and tools, and I extend my relationships with food and animals. People? Hah. You’re on your own there. Strangely enough, my participation with Braver Angels this year has restored my faith that people will bend towards saving the republic in spite of their populist reactionary stances. We’re very different in person. So I’ll actually talk more about policy.