A sharp reader suggested that I recap my most popular and favorite essays of the year. It turns out that they overlap. Anyway, let’s get into it.

The winner this year, was far and away my publication of The Final Hour. It was about 8 weeks in the making over the period of my son’s descent from coherence, to madness to catatonia. It was certainly the most difficult thing to handle personally and it took quite a while to clear my head of all of the tragic episodes. Things finally stabilized albeit at a lower level of his capability. I’m not sure if he’s bouncing back, but he’s not falling further, today.

I have concluded from this year that while I am always on the cutting edge of refining my ideas and concepts, it is the personal reflections that grabs the most attention. I can’t tell when I’m at my best but I certainly enjoyed writing things that resonate with you, my readers, on a personal level. So GenX was that perfect blend.

One of my favorites to write and yours to read was my piece about the Return of Evil. It’s probably the most restacked essay I’ve written. It follows my deeper connection with and appreciation of Christianity in the way it interacted with authority in the ancient world.

This has certainly been the Year of Trump whose predictable success was met only by the astonishing default of the Democrats who lost all credibility in their rejections of common sense and decency. So a trio of my essays, I think, captured the way I saw things.

Starting with the assassination attempt, then my immediate reaction to his victory as a victory for common sense. Finally, with my further reaction to the irrational pigheadedness of those who still hate the man, and lost even more respect for the system that elected him.

In light of all that, even as I started three other Substack publications this year, I see Stoic Observations as best suited for dealing with the topic of current affairs from a hopefully enlightened peasant perspective. I acknowledge that we are somewhat homeless and put upon in our pursuit of truth. So I enjoyed finding community in a spontaneous way this year.

The other story this year was the continuing outrage of youth whose brains have been cooked in a thick broth of well-crafted illusions fired in the crockpots of elite politicized academic fashion. Thus, Fight the Youth. I’m still working out which part of rebellion is necessary and useful, but certainly nothing in support of HAMAS.

My roommate from college, typically laconic told me this year, “You write good.” I think it was the combination of an emotional subject and my studious attempt to be illustrative of human drama in my writing that made The Final Hour the success of the year. Furthermore, my experience hanging out in a remote cabin for a couple days and nights with Wink Twyman helped me understand the kind of personal writing that must be part of my appeal. Finally, it is the referrals from Mark Bisone that help me understand the kind of dense evocative prose appropriate to our dilemmas that draw people in.

I thank all of your for your support and attention. I wish you all the best and here’s to looking forward. Drink a new cocktail tonight. You deserve it. See you next year.