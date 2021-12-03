Morning tea finds me reading an abridged version of the latest missive from McWhorter and Loury speaking on the personal emotional reactions to the various discussions on race. As we editors at the Journal of Free Black Thought have just published Sheena Mason, this particular thread is on my mind. But this past Thanksgiving week I have not been as prod…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.