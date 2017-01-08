TC Remembered
TC was, in my childhood, one of the best friends I ever had. I found him again this morning, 45 years later.
TC was, in my childhood, one of the best friends I ever had. I found him again this morning, 45 years later.
He was the first kid and only kid in my neighborhood where I could sleep over. He lived one house from the corner whereas we lived in the middle of the block. I can remember that sleepover when we decided, like boys will do, to count all of our sc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.