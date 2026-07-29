I think we together are about to crack social media’s commercial focus on populism. I have just broken ground on a dream I have had for more than a decade. The book is called Anathem, the author is Neal Stephenson and the way I talk about it is he tells the story of a desolate future Earthlike planet which has literally descended into Idiocracy. Among the many sentients are a scarce few learned individuals who have, many years after its post-apocalyptic era, maintained the knowledge in a monastical enclave. I have always thought of we original cubicle dwelling coders as monks, not geeks. Now I have finally built a working version of the Lorite Interrogator.

In this monastery of outer and inner circles, ordinary folks are invited to the open house once every year. If you enjoy the logic of the gardens and enjoy the curious elevated conversations of the devout, you are invited to stay. One catch. You cannot leave for a year.

Among these learned folks are various intellectual factions, my favorite of which were the Lorites. New recruits are discussing them.

“It’s frustrating, talking to you. Every idea my little mind can come up with has already been come up with by some Saunt two thousand years ago, and talked to death.”

“I really don’t mean to be a smarty pants,” I said, “but that is Saunt Lora’s Proposition and it dates to the Sixteenth Century.”

She laughed. “Really!”

“Really.”

“Literally two thousand years ago, a Saunt put forth the idea that—”

“That every idea the human mind could come up with, had already been come up with by that time. It is a very influential idea…”

“But wait a minute, wasn’t Saunt Lora’s idea a new idea?”

“According to orthodox paleo-Lorites, it was the Last Idea.”

“Ah. Well, then, I have to ask—”

“What have we all been doing in here for the 2100 years since the Last Idea was come up with?”

“Yeah. To be blunt about it.”

“Not everyone agrees with this proposition. Everyone loves to hate the Lorites. Some call her a warmed-over Mystagogue, and worse. But Lorites are good to have around.”

“How do you figure?”

“Whenever anyone comes up with an idea that they think is new, the Lorites converge on it like jackals and try to prove that it’s actually 5000 years old or something. And more often than not, they’re right. It’s annoying and humiliating but at least it prevents people from wasting time rehashing old stuff. And the Lorites have to be excellent scholars in order to do what they do.” Stephenson, Neal. Anathem (p. 129). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The Rational Retreat

My very being Stoic arose from the fact that I found contemporary politics becoming increasingly corrosive and populist. And yet there was something about Western Civilization worth preserving. This is not about me being a cranky old man. In fact, I’m a lot less cranky than most political partisans. I don’t engage people on subject of the public interest with ulterior motives outside of having the public interest served. I don’t care about the name of the team that’s screwing it up, and I don’t wear any signifying colors.

What’s strange is that over the years it became increasingly obvious to me how partisans get this moral sense that is outsized. It is also not generally principled enough to survive a [fractured] generation. I like this abstract of Nietzsche whom I paraphrase:

God is dead — and we have killed him. The moral order the West inherited from Christianity has lost its ground, and the honest response is not nostalgia but a revaluation of all values in the name of life, strength, and amor fati.

I think we’ve let everyone have their idols and gods without really testing whether that multiplicity is a proper path. But it’s not only the moral order that I’m concerned about, but our material order as well. Is our water clean? If not is that because we’ve forgotten how to agree on how much water we need? Americans have politicized water, air, and even the weather. Having done so, we seem to have lost our sense of principles, or even asserted that they don’t or cannot survive in an open society.

I don’t hear this properly in the comment sections of the world and I don’t like some Algorithm guiding my discovery. I believe millions of people feel the same and so I have built the Lorite Interrogator in order to have people respond to deeper questions than social media asks. Even with all of our public intellectuals, they seem constrained by topics that have short time horizons, and people who are hyped to get THE FACTS NOW. I’ve been calling this short attention span theatre.

Furthermore, I don’t believe anyone can meditate their way out of this mess. Meditation is almost as worthless as self-medication. I think that because in the end, somebody is going to have to defend principles that are indeed reasonable and practices that are indeed necessary and sustainable. We cannot assume it will be done for us.

When we are honest with ourselves, which is what this is all about, we can be calm in our defense and stop getting caught up with the wiley coyote of the moment. There’s something wrong when our billion dollar media companies keep the name of Nick Fuentes in our faces more than the name of Aristotle.

The Lorite In Practice

If you want to live like a king, then it helps to know what kinds of lessons kings had to learn and learn them yourself. Who were those who taught the royals of the past? We are fortunate to have a fairly deep and extensive record. I have assembled the ideas of 64 great minds and put together questions that allows people to sort themselves across five sections of inquiry:

Religion

Philosophy

Edification

Political Economy

Society

Lorite proceeds from a single working axis: proven truth and revealed truth, with mystery as the silence between them. Both religion and political philosophy draw a Weltanschauung and derive their ethics from that prior; the difference is what they claim as ground. The Religion page carries the revealed side. Its companion, Philosophy, carries the proven. A handful of thinkers cross the line and are tagged ‘Boundary’.

Additionally, there are Tribal affinities as well. In the future premium section my intention is to go down the rabbit holes of race, class, and political partisanship as well. This is following the methodology of Mimetic Tribes first published by Peter Limberg and Conor Barnes. I don’t know if we’re through with out Culture Wars, but a lot of things have changed since 2018. I’ll be taking suggestions. I think I have the method of building rabbit hole surveys locked down.

The bottom line is that you can use the Lorite today. There will be many more features to come.

Try The Lorite Interrogator

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