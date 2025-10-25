I took out the trash this morning in my garden gloves and Crocs. I bumped my head as is always my tradition on the emergency red handle that dangles from the clutch mechanism on my garage door opener. It’s a belt driven LiftMaster by the way. Like many slobs and cretins, my garage is full to the rafters with cardboard boxes of unidentifiable odds and ends. I am one of those peasants who has never had enough space in my garage to park my car, or I was too poor to afford both a car and a garage. Yet I don’t get depressed when I venture into my garage because one full quarter of it has my stuff, and that fraction is well organized. I just can’t easily get to it wading through our suburban accumulation.

We have had three garage sales since 2002 when we moved to Redondo Beach. The first coincided with our kids matriculation to a newer class of toys in 2009. No more Kush balls and tiny Scooby-Doos. My Spousal Unit and I tend to be hyper-organized when we put our minds to it; we dubbed this the neatest garage sale in history.

A time and a place for everything.

So this morning I am thinking about the fact that I do not have a tennis ball hanging from my garage ceiling. I never had much use for tennis balls. I don’t have a dog. I don’t have any Ronsonol to spare. The Unit was always the tennis player. Besides, tennis was for rich people.

Bruzz

I grew up in West Adams in Los Angeles. It was a microcosm of middle class Negro life. All of the major churches of the city, and all of the old mansions of the original Negro Hollywood stars were clustered near Adams Boulevard at the top of the hill on Arlington. My house was between Arlington Heights and Susan Miller Dorsey High School. There was the architectural marvel of the Dorsey Pool which was a 6 lane 25 yard affair inside a glass and steel structure with sliding roof partitions. It was the most beautiful modern building - nobody could convince me I lived in ‘the ghetto’.

Dorsey Pool. A midcentury modern marvel.

Right next door were a good dozen tennis courts. The pro was named ‘Bruzz’ and he, like everyone else in and around the Rancho Cienega Park, which included the pool, the track, the basketball courts, the four baseball diamonds and the football / soccer field was black like me. Well, maybe not like me because as a kid I didn’t even know anyone who played tennis. It wasn’t until highschool that I knew of Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson. What I did know about were bicycles and cars. So any time I got around the courts, I’d be on the prowl for tennis balls stuck in the fences. Why? To put in the spokes of my bike of course.

Almost nobody but wheelchair athletes do this now, but when I was into BMX bikes and of course the coolest bike of all time the Schwinn Krate, putting at least one fresh yellow tennis ball in your spokes was the move. I can remember the first time I saw a Slazenger I almost lost my mind. Here was some goofy looking white dude with a florescent yellow ball with a (gasp) black panther on it. And he just gave it to me. He said it was too dead to play with. For a day I was the coolest kid in the neighborhood. I never saw that particular goofy white dude again, not that I knew what a non-goofy white dude looked like with the exceptions being the Green Hornet and John Saxon of course.

I did run track, learn judo and volleyball at UCLA’s day camp. I wasn’t quite a sore loser, but third place ribbons? As a kid I was surprised to see my black coach bouncing a soccer ball off his head in a circle of friends keeping it in the air. Maybe tennis could be cool, after all I didn’t win the long jump and I thought I was really good.

Bruzz dressed in tennis whites and didn’t have time for long haired ruffians like my friends and I. It wasn’t until I was 19 years old that I stepped foot on one of those tennis courts. My friend Claude Grant was taking lessons after work and shared some court time with me. As with many unusual endeavors, I figured I could be good enough to be the best black something. I didn’t imagine tennis might be difficult, the toughest thing would be to take yourself seriously doing such a silly thing. I did a lot better than all 10 previous attempts in the past 10 years. I even learned how to keep score. But still, I sucked by my own standards.

Tandem Dirt

What my friend Donald and I did I had never seen before or since. We made a tandem BMX bike. It didn’t take as long to build it as it did to learn how to ride it well. Since it was his idea and he was taller, he took the front bike and I took the rear. We didn’t lock the front fork of the back bike so the whole thing was articulated in the middle. That took coordination and some counter-steering balance on my part. When we tried to switch roles we already had our new instincts too deep to relearn.

Up and down Crenshaw, we were stars. Cars honked, girls waved, dudes asked us how we did it. The best part was that I managed to bungie on my father’s Craig radio. It was the boom box before anyone called them a boom box or a ghetto blaster. I’m sure we blew some EWF and Isley Brothers on our merry way. Outside of my eventual minibike and motorcycle, this was the triumph of my life as a kid.

Scofflaw Style

I remember things about my youth that tie in with a lot of contemporary blather and folk wisdom, but I prefer telling stories. That’s my way of excusing my petty thievery, which even in today’s dollars was incredibly marginal. The biggest most expensive thing I ever stole was a die-cast airplane. Back in the fifth grade when I collected those and Hot Wheels, before the era of Tyco, AFX and Sizzlers, I was into fighter aircraft. For me, the F-104 Starfighter was the coolest of all jets, just behind the X-15, but Matchbox and Dyna-Flites didn’t make that one. At least they didn’t have them at the local supermarket. I remember being hesitant to steal it. I couldn’t have my favorite plane be gotten that way. So I stole the F-111 swing wing jet instead. If I got busted, I wouldn’t have a problem giving it back.

On the other hand, when it came to valve caps, it was a different story. I was shameless in collecting those. Now all the boys my age played the original car calling game. “I got that 240Z”. None of this Millennial punch buggy crap. BTW. Herbie the Love Bug was an insult to every kid who ever read Huckleberry Finn, but I digress. Crenshaw Boulevard was, in the 1970s, a mecca of new and used car dealerships. From Crenshaw Ford on the south end at Slauson, to Pep Boys and Seymour Rosenblum (Who will file an SR-22 or an SR-1P) on the north end near Adams, it was car lot after car lot. There was the VW dealer, just catty corner from the new Taco Bell and the Datsun dealer at 30th Street. There was an OK Used Car lot with the colored propellers at Jefferson, long before we had Burger King. There were new Hondas, Pontiacs, Lincolns, Panteras and even a DeLorean dealer near Leimert Park. And of course the greatest spot of all was at 29th Street where a brand new Dodge Daytona Charger spun on a raised platform in the showroom there. I did love Buddy Baker. First stock car driver to go above 200mph.

All of the motorcycle gangs, the VW Bug clubs and the cool dudes with their airbrushed vans would always be cruising Crenshaw. In fact, just around the corner from my house was a dude who stank up the alley making fiberglass spoilers and wheel fenders for custom vans.

Gas, cash or ass. Nobody rides for free.

None of these custom vehicles would be complete without perfectly polished chrome Cragar wheels. To perfect this ultimate symbol of macho manhood, the mustachioed longhair would even buy chrome metal valve caps for their mag wheels. Yes of course we knew they were magnesium, but we just called them “mags”. The perfect muscle car was jacked up in the back, had air scoops on the hood and was painted metalflake red with side pipes. It didn’t even have to burn rubber. It just had to have that deep throated rumble at the stoplight where we sat on the bus stop and beat each other saying “I got that..” But you had to know if it was a 442 or a GTO, or better yet a GTX.

Even a Pinto could have the right stuff.

The tiniest bit of glory we could get was finding one of these magnificent beauties parked at Boys Market. Nobody had the nerve to try and steal one while they were filling up. Gas station attendants were eagle-eyed and really serious about full service. No, you had to wait until they went to get beers at Larry Liquor or stop at the taco stand on Adams whose real name we never knew. But we did know that the guy who owned it literally plugged his low rider into an electric socket that threatened to electrocute us if we touched it. It was a legend nobody dared to test. Even though they had the silvered plastic caps at Pep Boys, we wouldn’t think to buy them. You had to steal a real chrome valve cap from a real badass car and put it on your bike. Very few accessories could top that.

Dunlop Cannon

The last hurrah of my adolescent pranks found me at the parking lot on Coldwater Canyon after our swim meet at the Harvard School. This was back in the days before it became Harvard-Westlake. Interestingly, I was always actually jealous of the Harvard kids who could be unapologetically geeky in a way that was transgressive of my high school’s scholar-athlete ethos. There was something about them that made me want to tell jokes in Latin, but I think it was the tennis ball cannon that did it.

Some fraction of you figured this out when I first wrote the word ‘Ronsonol’ but here is precisely the kind of nostalgia I have that makes me feel sorry for ‘kids today’. The same kind of devilish crafty little monsters we were would get us crushed today. The thing was that we knew exactly which written and unwritten rules we were breaking and we knew exactly to whom we’d best confess. At any rate, the stunt went a little like this.

To construct a tennis ball cannon, you needed electrical tape, a can opener, a Coke or beer can, and a tennis ball can. You cut off the bottom of the tennis ball can (which were made of metal, not plastic) and you punched three additional triangular holes in the Coke can with the other end of the can opener. Of course the cans were the same diameter. Only tuna, sardines and Spam were not. You wrapped the electric tape enough to secure the two cans together and dropped a tennis ball into the top. It would sit on top of the grid you made of the top of the Coke can. Now you needed a small hole near the bottom of the Coke can into which you would squirt some measure of the Ronsonol. Wait a moment for it to vaporize then light the hole. Whoosh! One tennis ball 150 feet into the air.

Now it takes a bit of experimentation to know how much electrical tape to use because the cans get hot and you do have to hold them around that boundary. The cans would have to cool down before you could fuel another charge. Also you need to play around with how much to squirt on the bottom. Sometimes you want to squirt the ball as well because the only thing better than a tennis ball shooting 15 stories in the air is one that’s on fire as well.

If you look up tennis ball cannon on today’s interwebz, you will be sternly reminded that using the physics of combustion may draw the attention of the ATF and that you should probably check with your local sheriff for permission. You will also note that while the tennis ball cannons of the 70s took little more than 15 minutes to assemble and fire, as we did spontaneously after our swim meet, these projects use sophistication, adult supervision and expensive components, and of course they are the pre-approved methods.

There were and still remain people who understand what it takes to navigate the boundaries of order and chaos. When to experiment on the far side and when to consolidate and coordinate on the near side is something I believe our culture has lost in its priorities. In this reminiscence, I am putting some emphasis on the virtue of discovery, and reminding us that it takes nerve, sometimes courageous and sometimes reckless. What we understood as well was the possibility of humiliation in our adventures, and we knew that often enough that forced humility was necessary. After all, we were boys like Huckleberry Finn, at feral loose ends with marbles and loot in our pockets, off to test ourselves against the world.