You want to know what’s wrong with America today? I’ll tell you what’s wrong. Marie Antoinette and Louis XIV. A lot of people say it’s white privilege this or deep state that or rigged elections. Nah. It’s bigger than that, and it’s deeply embedded in the very core of American philosophy. It’s our natural rights.
A Rude, Obnoxious & Heretical Premise
Wha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.