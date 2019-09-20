The Best Thing Money Can Buy
Solitude.
Solitude.
When you have money, you can generally, in civilized places, purchase whatever you need to sustain yourself. You can do so without having to explain your reasons. You pay cash, you get goods. The marketplace is a brilliant invention that allows us to minimize our interactions with people to the simple. If you’ve ever been in a situation where s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.