Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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JudyS's avatar
JudyS
12h

I would join the CLP. I like the guest worker / expedited green card idea. This would prevent a underclass of shadow workers being created.

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Fr. Wah's avatar
Fr. Wah
19h

I especially like the part about holding the universities financially accountable.

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