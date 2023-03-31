March 2023
I am just dipping my feet into the waters of the new podcast interview of Michael Shellenberger by Joe Rogan. I’m going to finish that and by the end of the weekend, begin to readjust my attention on what ails us most. At the moment, this is what I believe. Tribes in America are going to resurface with some brittle hardness. And this time the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.