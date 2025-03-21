Once upon a time, my family was radical. Fortunately my parents were motivated by love, and yes ambition, but ultimately not by love of conflict. That’s a long story. In today’s news we have a matter of some import - which is how to deal with the territorial beast inside all of human hearts.

What we are talking about are very much the matter of revolutionary dreams. They are the dreams hosted by some students and faculty of Columbia University as represented by CUAD - Columbia University Apartheid Divest and its putative leader Mahmoud Khalil.

What I’m trying to entertain here is an archive of long form blogging or whatever you might like to call the writing I have done since 2003, now hosted at Substack. I have been provoked by an individual in the unusually open comments section in my retrospective of the sort of asymmetrical warfare which is now the commonplace of the wretched of the earth. Some have the temerity to call this sort of action ‘free speech’, but I think it’s more accurate to call it ‘culture war’. As information is the ammunition, some of it of mass destruction and some of it pure dud, I will spend some time editing it my way.

So we start here:

Columbia University Apartheid Divest Who we are.pdf

Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik resigns months after campus protests.pdf

Columbia removes three deans from power for ‘very troubling’ antisemitic text messages CNN Business.pdf

Columbia student group retracts apology of member who said ‘Zionists deserve to die’.pdf

Essay Columbia University President What I Plan to Tell Congress Tomorrow.pdf

I Was a Columbia Student Journalist. Here’s What to Know About Mahmoud Khalil. 1.pdf

I am a Palestinian political prisoner in Louisiana. I am being targeted for my activism Mahmoud Khalil.pdf

Responding to Federal Action Office of the President.pdf

This archive is a zip file

MD5 (CUAD_Package_2025-03-21.zip) = 5fc10852ed1cc70e8a85b90a42fa360d

Download CUAD Archive

Comments are open here. If you have any suggestions for more documents that should be kept in mind always and forever, once this matter is off the current radar, please give a suggestion. They will be rendered into PDF and then zipped and the archive updated as will the name and date and MD5 signature. In time, I may add a PGP signature.

This is our opportunity to share those documents we find most convincing as they are produced by any and all media. I will always provide them for our mutual educational purpose and never behind a paywall, which I believe is the substance of fair use.

Comments will be closed on the original post here: