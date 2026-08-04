Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Gern Blanston's avatar
Gern Blanston
9h

AI , for right now, is LLMs. LLM's that can't beat the Atari 2600 in chess.

Until such time as that changes, & it may, I am not interested.

That said, there are some things that it can do.

Regarding that, is your job search helper ready for Beta testing by 3rd parties? I am interested .

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