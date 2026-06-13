Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Pemberton's avatar
Matt Pemberton
19h

The older I get, the more I like horns and brass, and miss it when it is not in a song I like. Fantastic read. So glad you are compiling the Funk.

Reply
Share
The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
19h

We need the funk, gotta have some funk (!)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael DC Bowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture