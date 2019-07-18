The Effective Racist
“Everyone is racist.”
“Everyone is racist.”
But are all racists equal? The direction in the US has been to make even more and more insults, slights, harassment and petty outrages to be included in racism. This has taken the form of triggers and microaggressions whose remedies are politically correct speech and ‘safe spaces’. The goal is zero-tolerance of any trace of racism. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.