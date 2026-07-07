Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Mark Neyer's avatar
Mark Neyer
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I love the questions you're asking here. In particular, I'd never heard of Oakeshot before, of whom I'm an immediate fan. I'm guessing this might have to do with both of us having backgrounds in computational pipelines and data systems - we see their limits!

The idea of God as Logos is how I tend to talk to non-religious persons about my faith. You have get around the 'null pointer exception' their brain throws when you mention the word God, so I say, "what's really being claimed is that you can trust the laws of physics, you have to start there."

I think when people rejected the idea of a _personal_ god and replaced with a mechanistic universe, we ended up creating politic structures that mimicked what we believed was the logos. If God isn't in charge of reality, we need to steer reality ourselves. But in the end we created closed systems that are subject to entropic decay because the're closed to grace.

The lack of a body messing up reasoning: Yes, 100%! I think the veil of ignorance asks us to do something impossible, and the end result is people who _think_ they're doing this are lying to themselves about who capable they really are of separating their identity from their reasoning process.

There's an old saw that says, Judaism rejects the resurrection and thus lacks hope, Islam rejects the crucifixion and thus lacks humility. I think we could extend this to say that Buddhists reject the incarnation, and thus lack the notion of embodiment as being divine pedagogy rather than a kind of psychic cage. EA's are just Buddhists with spreadsheets.

Let me know if you'd like to have a voice conversation on this - I think we'd get somewhere very interesting!

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