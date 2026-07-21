Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Louise Kowitch's avatar
Louise Kowitch
7hEdited

I am VERY interested in this project. Brilliant. Thank you for undertaking it. A small comment: as objectionable as the French post-modernists may be, it seems if you want an accurate survey of people's philosophical make up, they should be included. Many young people have been immersed (brainwashed?) in their thinking via Academia and Hollywood. On a related front, are you going to include a nod to the work of Howard Zinn, another master propagandist whose work masquerades as scholarship?

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1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
CNu's avatar
CNu
2h

I read, "enneagram" and "got to find my people". So, what are the planned commercial prospects for customizing and extending this capability for special communities of interest?

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2 replies by Michael David Cobb Bowen and others
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