One of the more difficult things to deal with for anyone is an acknowledgement of their limits. It’s like that question for the job interview, what are your strengths and weaknesses? We want to hack that, we want to figure a way to answer in a clever way to say we don’t have any while knowing we very well may. But I’m talking about harder limits. This …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.