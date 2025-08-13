Kings

There’s a viral video series that I am finally rid of. It’s about a dog named King Charles. He looks like Tintin’s dog Snowy, but he is king of a pack of semi-feral dogs that are serving up TikTok virality to some exploiter who at least has the good sense while filming spontaneous dogfights, to stay off camera. Since I’m a fan of mammalian intelligence, I’m pleased with just about anything that reminds us humans that we have some emotional overlap with other mammals, even when it comes to hierarchies of brutality.

The thing about King Charles, which I haven’t seen in dogs before, is that his position of dominance is expressed in moments of ferocity, and longer periods of calm. It’s impressive to see his canine hegemony in action.

This evening, in order to blow off some steam, I watched what I think might be my favorite Michael Bay action movie, 6 Underground. I was genuinely looking for an action comedy, and this is better than Red. Not since Shoot ‘Em Up have I seen such a huge army of goons and car crashes in a single film. Not knowing it was Bay, I was thinking to myself, this director has got it nailed. Yet what all action comedies get wrong, is what King Charles gets right. In fact what so many of our action movies, tacti-cool videogames and History Channel war documentaries get so wrong is confusing anger and retributive ‘justice’ with power. Real power is something entirely other than that, at the very least, let us just say that it is calm.

Nevertheless, we Peasants too often need to be instructed in the ways and means of power through blatant and dramatic displays. It’s one of the things that’s wrong with us. A video I watched this morning in which Carl Sagan was interviewed by a divinity student mentioned Einstein’s God and Spinoza’s God. The leading question ‘Do you believe in God?’ is always related to matters of power, but rarely about a humble appreciation for the vastness of the universe in which we are a speck, but still witness to its laws in operation. The universe is all-powerful. We cannot even begin to harness a fraction of the power of our mediocre star, much less comprehend what vast power exists. We need demonstrations that knock us on our asses. We need miracles, shock and awe. We are dumb animals that need occasionally to be whipped. Sometimes we are so stupid we invite the whip.

Rights

When I first heard “Rights are the gifts of the strong”, I was impressed by the words, and upset that I heard it so late in life. In fact, there are often times when I regret having not been assigned to read the Federalist Papers in highschool. It’s all the Civics we ever really needed. It might have inspired me to turn my rational interests towards the law, but silly me, I chose computers and science instead. So what I have come to learn and appreciate about matters of justice and power has come a bit too late to be of practical value.

All of this doesn’t add up to a summary judgement on President Trump but I’ll spend some of that currency. You see, Trump is that kind of snake-handling minister who promises miracles as evidence of the power of God. Just the kind of charlatan that Spinoza would say makes no impression on his own understanding of the power of the universe. I’ve always known Trump to be a certain kind of boss bastard, a construction yard foreman who yells at the sort of workers incapable of self-motivation or the appreciation of physics at work in architecture. I’ve never liked his style and I believe he has hijacked the GOP, but that doesn’t change the fact that so many of us stupid peasants have invited his whip. We are now met to test whether our nation’s dedication and consecration can long endure without the calm leadership of power that isn’t always baring its teeth.

A lot of my conservative friends understand this deeply, as do those who call themselves classical liberals. They are right, because they understand deep confidence in the power of a well-run republic with the proper inheritance of Western culture and civilization. I often think of our friends in Japan. It has been a long time since Hirohito. Do Americans believe that Japan has a civil society, with well-defended civil rights? I do. Not that I could parse them closely enough, I haven’t read their equivalent of our Federalist Papers. Yet I know the Meiji Restoration was no joke and their Westernization has many phases.

Starvation

I spend too much time answering questions on Quora for a number of stupid reasons, but it’s good practice to re-scaffold the basics. Rehashing often brings insights. A peasant belief in God and of dramatic demonstrations of power can combine into a brutal kind of wish fulfillment. As American youth believe that we should eat the rich, because they are just abusing the true power of the people I have to counter that fantasy. What power do the people actually have aside from the power of revolution? Well it is nothing other than them taking up the whip themselves. Considering what I’ve been saying about the Arab Spring, it occurs to me that starvation is a perfect catalyst for the strong to satisfy the economic illiteracy of the peasantry. To wit:

It is and has always been a fact that the rich will never have enough money to provide free stuff for everyone. Here’s how to understand. When the people starve in any country, their rulers only have one choice. That is to blame people of another country - and this is the only way to capture and direct the power of the people when the people feel powerless to change their own destiny. The Rulers will arm the poor and send them to do battle against the enemy, and they will pillage the enemy. Win the war and take all of their gold. This is the how the poor gain riches, by order of their rulers, by conquest.

Power

In this example’s understanding are a couple of strange inversions.

The power of the masses is actually martial power. Short of that they are bound to poverty and perhaps even starvation. Violent revolutionary acts may be their only salvation. The martial power of the masses must always be translated up through functional Genius to the Rulers. Although we don’t pay as much attention as we should, there must always be a Napoleon, a Che Guevara, a George Washington who leads those masses.

There are exceptions to this, and the self-rule of a self-sufficient peasantry is just that sweet spot. The expectations of the yeoman farmer are not far off. This is my first interpretation of the roots of rebellion to the Communist takeover of China. So Chiang Kai-shek remains on my horizon. I think he represents something significant I’ve never expressed. I do intend to make sense of which revolutionary impulses make the most sense — when should we cross the line? How many more independent nations could the planet afford without global protocols?

Enemies of Freedom

So indeed rights are the gifts of the strong. Those without power cannot defend their own. They must bind to coalitions that aggregate power. The danger here is something I think we see in America now. That is that accustomed as we are to the power of elites who have been in our two massive political coalitions we are not noticing an important distinction. The strong also decide to grant rights to themselves without regard to the powerless. That arbitrary power allows them to deceive their broader coalitions.

Specifically, I mean American elites have decided that their arbitrary and luxury beliefs grants them the ‘right’ to declare arbitrary ‘rights’ to their pet minorities. This is the very Orwellian logic that allows nominally white people to rail against ‘white privilege’ in order to seduce ‘people of color’ into accepting their soldiering roles in a quest for power.

Yes sure the above is how they appear to me. But this is how they appear to the public:

And you can easily guess the rest.

But ultimately the people are going to need champions who can see clearly. The ability for journalism and academia to produce such champions is a bit mangled by their own respective incompetences and political capture. That sadly makes those who see clearly more unrepresentative of their professions than they should be. Nevertheless their grasp on the truth and inability and unwillingness to be brainwashed is a strength upon which more strength can be built. It’s just going to take time.