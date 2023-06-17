Once upon a time, I worked for a company that basically quit the software business. It was a massive multinational whose name you would immediately recognize. I went from being a programmer/analyst with the cool products working with the executives to being a customer service rep with the crappy products working in a cube farm. Hated it. But I kept my s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.