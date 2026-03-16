This is a brief note that I wish to add to my overrated annals of wisdom. Yet I have a feeling in my gut that cannot be denied. You see for the first time in years, I have not been pleasantly distracted by Pi Day. It is a day 3/14 on which nerds of all sorts indulge in a bit of sentiment over that irrational constant. So catching up to my email and doomscrolling I found this incredible factoid that smacked me in the gut.

Say what?

What this basically means is that once you get past 17 or so digits of accuracy, very little else matters. Essentially every additional digit is literally an order of magnitude less significant. I think this principle applies to a great deal in our world. It almost makes me want to be laconic.

Chudnovsky

I also learned just today of some dude named Chudnovsky who has discovered what is thus far the most efficient way of calculating pi on a [Von Neumann] computer. So wouldn’t you know that there’s an open source copy on GitHub that took me 30 seconds to find and download. When it runs (in about 0.01 seconds on my Mac) it calculates pi out to 30,000 digits past the decimal point.

This is madness. This calculates the width of a hair of on billionth of an angel dancing on the head of a pin at a distance of twenty trillion light years in the universe 4,000 universes over from ours. Give or take a hair.

The Verbal Equivalent

I’ve kinda said this before in Abuse of the Infinite, but it also occurs to me as I was just recently griping about petty people, how much energy people can put into matters that are of no practical value. So today’s lesson is in the vector of Humility.

Moderate your extraversion.

I have a tendency to talk over people, once I breach my own restraint. I find when I am around people I find interesting I just want to shutup and listen to them speak. This is why I have YouTube. But if I’ve heard the joke before, I jump in and redirect. I don’t mean it to be rude, but it’s how I have primarily dealt with that gap between myself and everybody else. I wait for a question to be asked. I wait to discover an undone task. I wait to find a contradiction in terms, or the abuse of a rule, or a principle that runs in circles.

This is why I was destined to be a writer. Then again, some of you have asked me why I say so many things in so many words when the answers are so obvious. Sì, intendo lei, signore. Ma non voglio che tu ti fermi. I have this energy for people. I actually care, and yes I get completely exhausted by crowds, so I must compose myself, sit down and write.

The Economics of Bullshit

As some of you know, I don’t do coffee. I’m giving it a chance, but even from the very beginning of the original American trend on Newberry Street in Boston circa 1992, that whole intellectual caffeinated vibe that fueled the empire that is now Starbucks, et al. was resisted by me. I do tea. Coffee is obnoxious. You seriously have to wash it out of your cups, saucers and French presses. It’s like griddle grease. It never stops contributing tastes and smells until you replace your entire kitchen. And yet people will stand in line and pay exorbitantly, and then talk endlessly about it, way past fifteen digits of pi.

In my search for focus, my extraversion and my age have contributed to a kind of decisive trap that snaps shut too quickly. But when I defy that and listen deeply to people who actually love coffee, I have to recognize the economy they are working in. This applies especially to Millennials who remain undecided. It’s a luxury economy and it’s possible that, like the previously inviolate city of Dubai, it can be profoundly disturbed with more ease than anyone thought possible.

The point of Mission Impossible is to pretend that nothing is impossible.

Once upon a time, people thought that the potential of Dubai was, relatively speaking, infinite. And at a certain point one has to let people moderate their own extraversion, yet still understand a reasonable set of limits and constraints on their exuberant verbosity. You know, without decisively snapping the trap shut.

Nobody really appreciates an eye-roll. But they do appreciate you pointing out the brown sticky stuff on their shoes. We’re all subject to the dynamics of technofeudalism. For all of us invested in soft skills, that means disintermediation via AI because oligarchs have money for AI but not money for you.

Sooner or later wealthy people and investors are going to have to decide between 24/7 robotic productivity and investing in people. I’m not sure we have a managerial class that is going to score highly considering how brittle we have demonstrated ourselves to be since COVID and the Woke Era.

So What You’re Saying Is..

What I’m saying is people who are most excited by the abstract promise of infinite progress, and some times even merely ridiculous progress and equally gullible when it comes to promises of infinite and ridiculous doom. They are discussing pi out between 22 and 37 digits when greater than 99.999999999999% everything is clear by digit 15. I know. I’m one of those people who literally memorized pi out to 100 digits on a boring plane flight to Philly, just to prove I could do it.

It hurts when people directing billions become irrationally exuberant or irrationally cynical. Whether they are builders of spacecraft, CEOs of entertainment networks, global activist philanthropists, or drivers of aircraft carriers. These people should be closer to ground level where we peasants live. We peasants should be wary when they get over to the 15th subordinate clause or the 17th digit of pi.