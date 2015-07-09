The Last Man in the World You Want to Deal With
The last man in the world you want to deal with is a police officer. That is as it should be.
The last man in the world you want to deal with is a police officer. That is as it should be.
I’ve been saying for several years now that the entire point of a free public education in this country is to provide individuals with the capacity for self-rule. That’s what the nation was founded on, the principles of liberty which said you own yourself. And s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.