The Lazy Live In Fear
The Stoic Avoids Distraction
I want you to imagine that I am the wise man on the mountain, and you have come up to me and asked me the secret of life, and I hand you a 3000 page book. I tell you, if you read this book and understand it and follow its instructions, you will know the secret of life. But if you do not read it, then you will be insecure.
You open the book to a random pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.