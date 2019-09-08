The Logos Project
For about 20 years I have been saying that I have 2 or 3 original ideas. Today I’m going to share them in one giant tarball. I’m going to…
Does social media help you stop and think?
For about 20 years I have been saying that I have 2 or 3 original ideas. Today I’m going to share them in one giant tarball. I’m going to call it the Logos Project. The reason I’m calling it the Logos Project is because of Jordan Peterson’s big book Maps of Meaning. It was a very rambly book but it was one that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.