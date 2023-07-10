When I was about 26, I got bit by the bug of cultural geography. I moved to Hermosa Beach from West Adams, two astonishingly different neighborhoods separated by 14 miles and two multiverses. I called these yuppie playgrounds the GDZs after geographically desirable zipcodes having read a book by a cat named Michael J. Weiss entitled The Clustering of Am…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.