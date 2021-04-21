The Meritocracy Question
Could you stand objective criticism? Are you ready to die trying?
Never underestimate the intelligence of people in power. — Anon
Somebody asked me a question about meritocracy. They were convinced that America doesn’t really have one.
Q: Is it false to believe we live in a meritocracy?
A: First of all, as any parent should understand, you don’t have to have a perfect house and a perfect kid to have an excellent family …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.