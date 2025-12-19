Going mad in the face of the oncoming end of the world is a trope. — Eliezer Yudkowsky 2025

Why did I wake up at 2AM this morning and keep reading? I found the virality of a long essay by Jacob Savage, a Los Angeles aspiring screenwriter who told a tale of woe. As I consider it, outside of the Evergreen incident and the subsequent fallout, it may have invoked the most deeply emotional response I have to what we have all experienced in American society and institutions to the racial reckoning we have decided to suffer.

My first reaction was the self-pity of recognition of an idea I understand well and have written about in my own style to the genuine applause to my small audience and the order of magnitude more kudos he has than me. That sucks. So I didn’t read it further than the brief note. Then after my nightly bathroom break, I noticed that another of my subscribers restacked it. So I read the whole thing.

After all, just yesterday I wrote a piece touching on the sense of estrangement I have from the peer networks I think I deserved, having fallen off my Outstanding Young Men of America track back when such things mattered. That is a story about Affirmative Action, which I have purposefully segregated to a different publication. I resent having to write about race in America. And I guess, like Eliezer Yudkowsky that when it comes to my pessimism..

“I don’t have a bunch of other people’s problems, and other people can’t make internal function calls that I’ve practiced to the point of hardly noticing them. I don’t expect that my methods of sanity will be reproducible by nearly anyone. I feel pessimistic that they will help to hear about.”

Your Race Problem

Your race problem is that you believe that you are the race you have been assigned. Having never been able to identify the Caucasus region on a map, you accept that you are Caucasian. When bad things happen to ‘your people’, you reckon with it on those terms. I have been black in America in the same way Peter Fonda has been Wyatt the Easy Rider. It was a role, an iconographic moment frozen forever, never to be forgotten. Of all the things on earth to remember, why remember that? I’m just an actor. The term I learned in 1991 was called ‘essentialism’. It is the problem, everyone’s problem with race. It’s on every application at every boundary condition in American life, and you are constantly reminded a few things you are bound to be, whether or not you care to be. How does it feel to be a problem?

What went wrong for white Americans is that elite white Americans decided to engage a suicide pact for the sins, real and imagined of 20 prior generations. Particular, racial sins inherited from dead white European males and the women they dragged behind them by the hair and the babies they cared for and fed. You’ve heard the slurs. Colonizer. Remember that scene in the critically acclaimed farce called Black Panther? It was just another dose of pepper that’s supposed to be good for you. Cover your face when you sneeze.

Your race problem is the same as my race problem, like war, it just happens at different times and different places but its tragedies are congruent. I haven’t seen all of the angles, but I know when people are boxed in. Like ‘people of color’. I didn’t ask for that? Did you? I asked for enforcement of anti-discrimination law. I asked for civil liberties to be defended. I asked for attention to virtue. Is that too much to ask? Well it depends on who has the power - and at some indeterminate time power was passed to some people who decided that some fraction of us must suffer and sacrifice. The dimensions are familiar. Ask any sociologist, leftist or postmodernist. What is race? What is gender? What is sexual preference? What is socio-economic status? And so who is supposed to get what? Pick a baseline, any baseline. It’s all socially constructed anyhow, sez them. Who does the construction? Who aligns the rebar and pours the concrete? Who is in and who is out? Don’t ask about virtue. Sociologists don’t measure that with any diligence. That’s for the metric-bots of social media. You probably have a sense of the elite signals. You know what to tweet. After all, you’re trying to be one of the good ones.

I Must Go, My People Need Me

It took me ten minutes to remember the exact words to this old meme that was, in its moment, more popular that I will probably ever be. I am acutely aware of what it means to be an independent discoverer. Only conspiracy theorists and the most solid of scholars and dedicated practitioners say that Marconi didn’t invent radio alone. Racial discrimination for the purposes of exclusion or for the purposes of inclusion, works around the same principle. People in power can use it and even if it’s a lie, and we know it’s a lie and they know we know it’s a lie and they still lie. Those who are lied about can fight the lies with more lies. It’s a battlefield drawn over the moral or power imperatives over the lie. But who has the courage to say ‘race is a lie, and this is not my fight’? That’s the function call.

I don’t know if I have any people. I cannot depend on a moment of clarity to say that society has adjusted to truth. The reinvented radio and attendant broadcasts will probably be repeated at some time in the future. Human gripes are inexhaustible. Why not blame racism? Why not blame Islamophobia, there’s a new sin to police. Ahh, but race in America doesn’t go away. All the predictions about our post-racial society didn’t come in that election. All of our hopes and dreams about judgement by character and promotion by merit didn’t suddenly materialize. We’re swimming through the sludge and finding just enough air bubbles to keep swimming. We don’t know if that’s oxygen or luck or tokenism. Just gotta find my bubble. Are we in a bubble? Is this the new normal?

Last night we bought our Christmas tree. The same tent we’ve been shopping for 10 years shifted to the other side of the parking lot because now there are Tesla chargers next to the Starbucks. We went in and got our annual peppermint mochas and lemon cake. We used to live in that affluent neighborhood. Seventeen years. Among the crowd of young latte sippers, there are men my age inside banging away on keyboards. I look over the shoulder of the man with NSF logo on his dark blue windbreaker. There are dense paragraphs on the display. Damn. He might be my kind of guy. A portly man in a light blue t-shirt has two machines in the far corner with canvas duffle bags near his feet and noise cancelling headphones on his balding head. Damn. I wonder what tools he’s using. A friendly man smiles at me, but he is arbitrarily seated behind me. He kinda looks familiar, maybe a coach from the highschool. I wonder what’s on his laptop. What was once a familiar neighborhood reminds me of what I took for granted last year when I was working. California costs too much for people at an uncomfortable distance from the powers that be. Even when they were galloping on the right horses around the right tracks. Most of us are also-rans.

I believe in what I write about Discovery, Humor, Humility and Reason. Hell, I even capitalize them as if we still believed in proper nouns. I have my family. I have my sanity. I’m not delusional. But I think I’ve lost my society. I think a lot of people have that same creeping sense of futility that we have entered the Age of Optics and reality doesn’t pay and gather as much traffic and ferment as the battlefields of lies. Jacob has been on that same ladder, trying to climb above it all. It’s foggy above. It’s chaotic below. It sucks to be labeled. It feels like a problem.

The Currency of Race

I’m shorting race. I have no idea, other than the friends and colleagues I have met, which side of the trades most people are taking. My 90 year old mother who told me yesterday that she curled her favorite stone 100 times, she never calls people by race. Never has. Grew up in New Orleans in the 40s. Easy for her because she takes her Christianity seriously. But I know that I refuse to fight fire with fire. I played that game as a child, and I grew out of it. I became a reluctant commentator because I feel something about a civic duty. I know the idea of honorable brotherhood is alive in a Christian tradition hundreds of years old. I know as a Stoic that I have no time for the foolishness of race. I know better than to blame someone’s race as a civil libertarian or to take up sides. I don’t have the patience of law enforcement, but I work on the mental and social discipline. There are hundreds of other things most of us would rather be than racial and identitarian proxies. Who do we have to thank that it’s illegal to put our religion on our applications?

So I don’t have a racial self-interest even though the size of the conspiracy begs the question of what am I to do. What I have done is many things many different ways, but the enemy is the same. The temptation to give racial identity more value than the merest bit. That’s a difficult path to take. That’s a difficult path. People don’t know exactly where to put their energy until they get trapped and bitten.

The idea of a neutral ground never occurs to those who have been scarred, but that is the ground we must take and defend. It’s the only way to maintain your dignity. It’s not the end of the world. That’s a boring trope. All of the individuals are not fodder. It’s just another area of engagement. I’m a warrior poet. My keyword is ‘until’. I will fight this way until I have to fight that way. You’ll figure it out too,