The New Data Warehouse Explained
The outfit I work with, Full360 is one of those who have advanced the state of data warehousing. I have been building these applications in…
The outfit I work with, Full360 is one of those who have advanced the state of data warehousing. I have been building these applications in one way or another since the late 80s. Over the past 7 years I have been building them in the AWS cloud and it may sound cliche but it’s a quantum leap forward.
The big deal difference between the data warehousing I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.