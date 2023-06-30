Today’s Preface
Recently people have been asking me is Woke real, or a ghost that rabid conservatives chase. I have to come up with a real answer, but the Supreme Court just helped. Simply ask the question “How is diversity different than variety?” Then ease into the more difficult question. “What is the difference between justice and social justice, and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.