dogmatic rationalism vs dogmatic authoritarianism

I have picked up several interesting subscribers, and it turns out that I’ve not had many of my deeper turns into philosophy. I decided this evening to catch up to where my mind tells me there might be sustenance. So we start with with where I’ve been over the past several weeks in my discovery.

So Wooldridge suggests that Michael Oakeshott has figured out a way to defend Western conservatives within classic enlightenment liberal tools. I haven’t read Oakeshott or Strauss for that matter, considering them too politically apologetic. But what do I know? Either way, I was a bit disturbed that Wooldrige and Sullivan gave a bit too much credit to Hobbes as I think many of us are doing in light of the possibilities of nuclear jihad. So I engaged Claudio. And it went a little something like this:

MDCB: I have come to believe that ideas about the nature of man in the world from the point of view of modern western philosophers can be divided cleanly between the perspectives of Hobbes, Locke and Rousseau. But I’m trying to find out where Oakeshott might split the difference. What say you?

Opus 4.6: This is a rich question, and Oakeshott is a fascinating figure to bring into this framework precisely because he resists the kind of clean trichotomy you’ve described — and would probably regard the attempt to sort all thought into three bins as itself a symptom of the rationalist error he spent his career criticizing.

But let me try to lay out where he sits relative to each.

The trichotomy as you’ve framed it roughly maps onto three views of human nature and its political implications: Hobbes sees humans as driven by appetites and fear, requiring a sovereign to impose order; Locke sees them as rational property-holders capable of consensual governance; Rousseau sees them as naturally good but corrupted by social institutions.

Oakeshott’s relationship to each is genuinely complicated.

With Hobbes, Oakeshott has the deepest affinity — he edited Leviathan and wrote one of the most important introductions to it in the 20th century. He shared Hobbes’s skepticism about human rationality as a reliable guide to collective action. But he parted ways with Hobbes on a crucial point: Oakeshott didn’t think the solution was a sovereign armed with a rational blueprint for order. For Oakeshott, Hobbes was too much of a system-builder, which made him, ironically, a kind of rationalist despite his pessimism about human nature.

With Locke, Oakeshott shares almost nothing temperamentally. Locke’s entire project — natural rights, social contract as a rational bargain, government as an instrument for protecting pre-political entitlements — is precisely the sort of rationalism Oakeshott thought was politically dangerous. Locke treats politics as an engineering problem with discoverable first principles. Oakeshott thought that approach mistakes the nature of practical knowledge entirely.

With Rousseau, the relationship is subtler than it first appears. Oakeshott would reject the “noble savage” narrative and the idea that you can locate an authentic human nature beneath social convention. But he shared something with Rousseau’s critique of Enlightenment rationalism — the sense that abstract reason, applied to human affairs, produces distortion rather than clarity. They diagnose a similar disease but prescribe radically different cures: Rousseau wants to recover authenticity through a general will, while Oakeshott wants us to stop looking for grand solutions altogether.

So where does Oakeshott “split the difference”? I’d say he doesn’t split it so much as dissolve it. His central move — the distinction between the politics of faith and the politics of skepticism, or between “enterprise association” and “civil association” — cuts across your three figures rather than landing between any two of them. He’d say Hobbes, Locke, and Rousseau all share a common error: they each believe you need a theory of human nature to ground politics. Oakeshott thought politics was a practice, like cooking or conversation, that you learn by doing within a tradition — not by deriving conclusions from premises about what humans fundamentally are.

If forced to place him, I’d say he’s closest to a chastened Hobbes — sharing the pessimism about human rationality without the appetite for sovereign power — filtered through a Burkean sensibility that none of your three figures quite possess. He’s the philosopher who says the question itself (”what is the nature of man?”) is the wrong starting point for political thought, which is precisely why he doesn’t fit neatly into a framework built on competing answers to it.

That said, your instinct to triangulate is sound — it just reveals that the interesting Western thinkers are often interesting precisely because they expose the limits of the framework rather than filling a slot within it. Does any particular dimension of Oakeshott’s thought — his rationalism critique, his theory of civil association, his aesthetics — draw you most?

MDCB: Well now that you have brought Burke into the picture, give me what distinguishes him? But while we’re on it, I think you’re suggesting that Oakeshott was anti-Platonic with regard to a fixed nature of things, including the nature of man and more Machiavellian in his expectation of the necessity for continued study of what men really do.

Opus 4.6: That’s a sharp observation, and I think you’re largely right — but with an important qualification that actually helps distinguish Burke from Oakeshott.

Oakeshott was indeed anti-Platonic in the sense that he rejected the idea that there exists a fixed, discoverable Form of human nature (or of justice, or of the good) from which political arrangements can be rationally deduced. His early work Experience and its Modes already shows this: he treated philosophy, history, science, and practice as distinct modes of experience, none of which could claim privileged access to some underlying reality that grounds the others. Politics doesn’t get to appeal to metaphysics for its authority.

Your Machiavelli comparison is genuinely illuminating, and I think underappreciated. Machiavelli’s great rupture was exactly this — turning from what men ought to do toward what they actually do, from the imagined republic to the verità effettuale della cosa. Oakeshott shares that empirical temperament. But here’s where I’d refine the parallel: Machiavelli still believed the study of what men really do could yield generalizable lessons — hence the Discourses on Livy, the attempt to extract recurrent patterns from Roman history. Oakeshott was skeptical even of that. For him, practical knowledge is so embedded in particular traditions and circumstances that it resists codification into transferable maxims. Machiavelli wrote a handbook for princes; Oakeshott would have said that’s already conceding too much to rationalism, however worldly the advice.

Now, Burke. Burke matters here because he’s often treated as Oakeshott’s forerunner, and there’s real overlap — but also a fundamental temperamental difference.

What Burke shares with Oakeshott is the conviction that inherited practices, customs, and institutions embody a kind of accumulated wisdom that no single generation’s reason can rival. The famous “bank and capital of ages” idea — that tradition represents the distilled intelligence of countless minds confronting real problems over centuries, and that abstract reformers who dismiss this inheritance in favor of rational first principles are engaged in a catastrophically arrogant enterprise. His Reflections on the Revolution in France is the canonical statement of this position.

But here’s what distinguishes Burke from Oakeshott, and it connects directly to your Plato point. Burke was not anti-Platonic in the way Oakeshott was. Burke believed tradition deserved deference precisely because it tracked something real — a natural moral order, ultimately grounded in divine providence. When Burke defended inherited institutions, he wasn’t just saying “these work and we don’t fully understand why, so tread carefully.” He was saying “these work because they approximate a genuine moral order that reason alone grasps only dimly.” There’s a theological and natural-law foundation in Burke that Oakeshott deliberately stripped away.

This creates a crucial difference in the reasons for conservatism. Burke says: respect tradition because it reflects transcendent truths that human reason is too feeble to apprehend directly. Oakeshott says: respect tradition because tradition is all there is — there are no transcendent truths standing behind it waiting to be discovered. Burke’s conservatism has a metaphysical floor; Oakeshott’s doesn’t.

This means Burke actually has more in common with the framework you started with than Oakeshott does. Burke would accept the premise that there is a nature of man — he’d just say it’s too complex for rationalist philosophy to capture, and that tradition approximates it better than theory. Oakeshott questions whether “the nature of man” is even the right category.

So if we’re mapping the territory: Burke is the thinker who says your three-way question has a real answer but that we access it through practice and inheritance rather than philosophical argument. Oakeshott is the more radical figure who suggests the question itself belongs to a mode of thinking that doesn’t govern political life at all. Burke chastens rationalism in the name of a richer truth; Oakeshott suggests that the search for that kind of truth is itself the problem.

Where this gets really interesting is what it implies about reform and change. Burke can say “this reform is wrong” because it violates the natural order. Oakeshott can only say “this reform is reckless” because it abandons proven practice for untested abstraction — a weaker but in some ways more honest position, since it doesn’t claim to know what the right order looks like, only that we shouldn’t gamble what works on what might.

MDCB: OK. Let’s round the another corner off with the perspective of Karl Popper. Would he suggest that systems of governance, without any absolute forms would still be approachable, asymptotic to a ‘true’ best system? Or does that experimentation have no end and evolves toward something simply better in the fullness of time? Take me through how the anti-Platonics of Oakeshott compare to the optimism of the Open Society?

Karl R. Popper b. 1902 No patience for shrugging in moral relativism.

Opus 4.6: This is where things get really interesting, because Popper and Oakeshott are both explicitly anti-Platonic — Popper even wrote the book on it, literally — yet they arrive at positions that are almost mirror images of each other. Understanding why illuminates something important about the limits of the “anti-Platonic” label itself.

On your asymptotic question first, because it goes to the heart of Popper’s position. I think the honest answer is that Popper occupies an unstable but productive middle ground, and he knew it. His epistemology — falsificationism — says we never arrive at truth, but we can progressively eliminate error. He used the concept of verisimilitude, or “truthlikeness,” to argue that while we never reach a final true theory, some theories are genuinely closer to truth than others, and we can know this by their superior survival through rigorous attempts at refutation. So the trajectory is asymptotic in spirit: there’s a real something we’re approaching, but arrival is permanently deferred.

Applied to politics, this translates into what he called piecemeal social engineering — not grand utopian transformation (which he associated with Plato, Hegel, and Marx as forms of historicism), but incremental reforms, each treated as a hypothesis to be tested against outcomes and revised or abandoned when it fails. The open society isn’t a destination; it’s a method. But — and this is the crucial tension — Popper clearly believed that societies employing this method would be objectively better than closed ones. He wasn’t a relativist. He thought openness, critical rationality, and the institutional protection of dissent weren’t just preferences but genuine moral achievements.

So to answer your question directly: Popper wouldn’t say we converge on a final “true” system, but he would say the process isn’t aimless either. It has directionality. Error elimination is real progress, not just change. The horizon recedes but the path toward it is genuinely uphill.

Michael Oakeshott b. 1901 Staying consistent within the limits of tradition.

Now, the comparison with Oakeshott. This is where the two anti-Platonisms reveal themselves as fundamentally different projects.

Oakeshott’s anti-Platonism says: there are no fixed Forms, and therefore the rationalist ambition to remake society according to discovered principles is a category error. The appropriate response is modesty — attend to your inherited practices, learn the tacit knowledge embedded in your traditions, and resist the temptation to treat politics as a problem-solving enterprise.

Popper’s anti-Platonism says something almost opposite: there are no fixed Forms, and therefore no authority — neither tradition, nor revelation, nor philosophical system — deserves immunity from criticism. The appropriate response is not modesty but institutionalized boldness — build societies that maximize the capacity for conjecture, criticism, and correction.

See the structural irony? Both reject Plato’s fixed essences. But Oakeshott concludes that without such essences, we should trust the slow accumulation of practical wisdom in tradition, because there’s nothing better to appeal to. Popper concludes that without such essences, we should trust critical reason as a process, because tradition is just yesterday’s conjecture that hasn’t been tested rigorously enough.

This produces a sharp disagreement about rationalism itself. Oakeshott’s career was essentially a sustained argument against rationalism in politics — the belief that political problems are soluble through the application of technique derived from principles. Popper would say Oakeshott is confusing two very different things: dogmatic rationalism (the Platonic-Hegelian-Marxist belief in final truths) and critical rationalism (the open-ended commitment to testing, error-correction, and revision). Oakeshott threw out the baby with the bathwater, in Popper’s view. Popper’s whole project was to rescue reason from the rationalists — to show that genuine rationality is tentative, self-correcting, and anti-authoritarian rather than systematic and final.

Oakeshott would reply — and this is where he’s at his most penetrating — that Popper’s “critical rationalism” is still rationalism. Piecemeal social engineering still treats politics as engineering. The very language of hypothesis, testing, and error-elimination imports a scientific model into a domain where it doesn’t belong. Cooking isn’t chemistry. Conversation isn’t debate. And governing isn’t experimenting. The kind of knowledge that makes someone a good statesman isn’t propositional knowledge that can be formulated as hypotheses and tested; it’s practical knowledge acquired through apprenticeship in a tradition of behavior. Popper, for all his anti-Platonism, still believes in a method — and believing in a method is just Platonism at one remove.

Where this leaves us is with a genuinely difficult question that your progression through these thinkers has surfaced beautifully. If we reject fixed Forms — whether Platonic, theological, or natural-law — what grounds directional judgment? How do we say “this is better” without an independent standard of “best”?

Popper’s answer is procedural: better means “having survived more criticism.” Oakeshott’s answer is historical: better means “more consonant with the intimations of our tradition.” Burke, as we discussed, had the easiest time because he kept the transcendent standard while locating access to it in tradition rather than reason.

The deepest question your line of thinking raises is whether Popper’s optimism is really warranted without something closer to Burke’s metaphysical floor — whether a purely procedural account of progress can sustain the moral seriousness that Popper clearly felt about the difference between open and closed societies. Popper felt that difference as an absolute, having fled the Nazis. But can his own philosophy fully justify that feeling, or does it ultimately need resources he refused to claim?

That’s the question I’d leave you with — and it’s one none of these thinkers fully resolved.

Impetus Without Direction + Useful Idiots

I don’t see a pleasant likelihood that people who might follow this grownup discussion are, by the democratic means our institutions can warranty, in any position to lead the US government soon. We may end up hiding beneath somebody’s floorboards waiting for an absolutely brutal rescue. In other words it might end up being dogmatic rationalism that saves us from dogmatic authoritarianism.

Today’s American Left seems only capable on the margins to understand the difference between their own irrationality and the Hobbsian exercise going on today in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a dogmatic sort of rationality which seems obviously needed. So before you spit up, let me remind you that no one has the temerity to suggest that the President has purged the military of its intelligence. Which is to say that the President could only make war with incompetent generals, because the competent ones would refuse to fight, and before he would make such a provocation he would have had to essentially decapitate the warfighting capabilities of the Pentagon, the five services and the American military industrial complex. Rather, it is the impotence of NATO that seems most in evidence this Spring of 2026.

There are not many lessons one can learn in this short a period of war, but if there are greater and more perplexing questions about the West and what lies ahead in its capability to navigate forward, this is the outline I have about the options.