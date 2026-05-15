Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Christian Clavadetscher's avatar
Christian Clavadetscher
10h

Hey, I’ve been reading you for quite a while now, and I enjoyed this post (despite much of it supplied by an AI platform…thanks to your excellent prompts, FWIW). But is anybody worth listening to having “the temerity” to suggest our military has been “purged” of its intelligence? I mean, our President doesn’t interact with the military beyond the Secretary of Defense, who continues to remind us daily that his talents were far more appropriate for partisan television commentary than actually being in charge of our country’s military. Whilst I can understand (and empathise!) with your disillusionment with the “progressive” flank of our leadership and commentariat, might I suggest that you have developed a bizarre blind-spot to the illiberal, anti-stoic character of the current clown show operating as our administration? Hobbes is these days being reanimated, looking down his somewhat phallic nose at both Burke and Oakeshott and saying, “See? I told you!”

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