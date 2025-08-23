Stoic Observations

John Black
1d

@Michael David Cobb Bowen, I love your stoic observations and witty prose. Keep thriving and enlightening!

Winkfield Twyman
16h

Hopefully, there are gems herein for your memoir in progress/smile. Would love to know how you reconcile The Old School with the Black Bourgeoisie by E. Franklin Frazier. Are these two separate and distinct elements of the American Experience, or, as I suspect, is there overlap between what you knew growing up in New Haven and what Frazier saw at Howard University in the 1950s? A nice question to think about as you bear down on your work-in-progress. This was a good essay.

2 more comments...

