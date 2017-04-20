The Pitbull Framework: Next-Gen Data Warehousing in the Cloud
I want to begin to tell you a bunch of stories about where we are in our Big Data & Data Warehouse practice at Full360. We’ve been…
I want to begin to tell you a bunch of stories about where we are in our Big Data & Data Warehouse practice at Full360. We’ve been improving our capabilities for several years and now is the time to begin getting in front of the public and letting you know what’s new. The Pitbull framework is something we’ve been doing since 2014, it’s pretty formalized…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.