Every few years, I used to write and then forget an essay called “The End of My Blackness”. This is basically because I walked through a glass ceiling and then poked around for another sort of blackness to grab onto. I don’t know how many years ago I stopped re-writing that essay and stopped re-inventing my take on my own blackness, but I’m going to gue…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.