The Prawn Story
Revenge can be sweet.
I was on a project as technical lead, and in the early days I had a counterpart from the sponsoring company. He talked a good game but didn’t know what he was talking about - but any time the sponsors thought there might be something going wrong with our progress, he had some wrong information about the tech in which he was supposed to be an expert. We …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.