I have been working on this novel for a decade. I may never finish it. Depends on my day job. But here’s the first chapter.
Chapter One - The Rabbit
2055-04-27 - New York City - Lower East Side
Dane considered the futility of human memory with a sigh of resignation. Once again, he was trying to remember the moment. Once again all he could see was mental st…
