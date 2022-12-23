The Sand Pit Story
Nor lose the common touch.
In 2000 my wife was working her second Olympic Games. The first time, she was the primary food buyer for the Athlete’s Village in Atlanta. This time, we had three kids under 5 years old, so she took a smaller position. Still, it was very exciting to fly out to Sydney with my son to reunite with her and my two daughters.
I liked the way the Aussies handl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.