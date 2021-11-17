I just skimmed this article by Bradley Campbell about the newly proposed University of Austin where the he proposes three groups in contest for the soul of the public sphere.
In The Rise of Victimhood Culture: Microaggressions, Safe Spaces, and the New Culture Wars, Jason Manning and I identified a new moral culture that is especially prevalent in acade…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.