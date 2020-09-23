The Subscription Box
Annoyance #23
Our consumer society has generated a desire in the common man for a level of unthinking convenience. People regularly disrespect learning and the acquisition of skill. People brag about being ignorant or victimized while simultaneously agitating for the money (rather than the ability) to make their lives easier.
American politics is today a giant contest…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.