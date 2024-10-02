I think I met the dude who calls himself the Ivy Exile, but I’m not sure. Here’s the thing. I’m a writer. I write code and I write essays. They’re all for people at some end of a computer screen because I haven’t been published in book form as of this moment. And when you think about it, it’s a rather blue collar thing to do. Let me not belabor the poin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.