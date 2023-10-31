Editor’s Note: I am going on vacation once again, but this Yelp review was written in 2019. I wanted to get it to you. There is nothing on the internet that shows a picture of the sheer masculine joy of tossing heavy crap out of the back of a truck. Plus I did it with my son. I still smile thinking about it.
March 2019
This isn't about them being a trash…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.