I’m watching a new (to me) TV series on Netflix called The Recruit. It’s a cynical action spy (not spy) thriller with two seasons worth of shows. It’s lousiness is creeping up on me. The original film with the same title was released in 2003 stars Al Pacino and Colin Farrell was referred to by John Keriakou as the most realistic (in the beginning) depiction of what it’s like to work at CIA.

My sense is that the new series is targets millennials who have a different sense of family and ethics than those of Farrell’s generation. My prejudice is that this generation pays more attention to optics because they live in a world of popularity games with unwritten rules. Family is deprioritized because theirs are either missing, alienated or otherwise deprioritized as mostly irrelevant. There is thus a startling distinction between their information and emotional universes and my own.

One of the reasons I think my writing is of any use and may be increasing in value is because I have been navigating computer mediated communications for a few decades. It’s also because I have an unnatural attraction to truth and lies, imperfect information and deception. I like to tell stories, and I know how stories change over time, stories about places and things, stories about self.

What it’s difficult to find out is the extent to which discernment is a part of each of us. Not just the ability but the desire to navigate and discover what’s credible, interesting or close to the truth.

News Junkies

It is an article of faith in my generation that you read at least one daily newspaper. I remember in the 7th grade when Nixon’s tapes were released, we were told that all newspapers were written at an 8th grade reading level. Like a lot of word nerds, I can recall using the Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level assessment tools from Microsoft Word as soon as that was available.

I wonder if schools have wiggled their way away from these standards, but the alarming news I [side] hear on the regular suggests that FCGL is static and the kids are not alright. But I also hear that there has been a revolution in Mississippi. Don’t get excited. They have gone from basic to almost proficient. It’s not excellence, it’s achievement.

Also I hear that kids today simply don’t read books. Not just fourth graders, but college graduates coming out of American universities do not, in their young adult lives read much other than YA Fiction.

My brief conversation with ChatGPT 5.2 resolves to the following collated summary:

Putting It Together: What Does This Mean?

“While the research doesn’t directly say “college grads who read less nonfiction lead to worse policy outcomes,” the empirical landscape suggests:

Reading and literacy — especially of complex, critical nonfiction — contribute to political knowledge. Higher literacy and deeper engagement are associated with greater civic understanding. Many Americans lack deep civic knowledge and political sophistication, and this correlates with how they consume information. Media consumption habits and literacy levels influence participation and the quality of that participation, which in turn shapes policy preferences and public discourse.

So yes, there is empirical grounding for your presumption that policy discussion and voter discernment can be shallow or limited, not simply because people are Millennials or any one generation, but because information environments, literacy levels, and media habits vary widely — and these factors influence what people know and how they make political decisions.”

Human Impermanence

I actually think as I’ve said before, that Americans use political dialog as a form of wish fulfillment. Part of that is me being Stoic and critically abstemious, owing to the fact of my disgust with populist talking points. But part of it is also in line with the extent to which I sense that our cultural productions {film, music, dance, visual arts} are drifting towards the juvenile, explicit and cynical. In other words, there is relatively very little in our mediasphere that inspires us towards virtue and beauty.

That kind of brings us back to The Recruit; I watched the original film this morning in between conversations with recruiters. Where Keriakou says the film goes off truth is in its depiction of the level of violence actual CIA recruits are demanded to endure. Having successfully completed a GoRuck at the instruction of former BUD/S cadres, this sounds familiar. You don’t get smacked around or have amperage circuited through your gonads. More than ever, I am convinced that seduction is much more effective than torture. Indeed sexual seduction is a heavy theme in both the old film and the new TV series. The level of cynicism is evident in both. They take the ideals of human performance, physical and intellectual and pretend that there are nothing but endless, meaningless and ultimately selfish mind wrecking games. I have been pushed to my limits. There are real rewards.

Before I start concluding anything, I still want to bring into this context, the benevolent ending of the Antimemetics Division.

The protag of this mind-breaking story reflects in the end that humans forget. That in the end, everything we experience collectively as a species can be entirely removed from every context that would remind us of our fulfillment or of our suffering. There are not only memory holes that can be produced, but in a certain way they are inevitable. This is also similar to one of the mind-breaking themes of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Bear Head.

In that story, the main character, Jimmy, is an augmented human who can survive exposure to the incredibly dusty and low oxygen environment of the semi-terraformed Martian environment. He also has brain augments - chips and compute in his brain that he can rent out to make a few extra bucks. But it also can be hijacked and manipulated in ways similar to the way AI augmented beasts of burden have been in the feudal future.

Mind Breaking

So I will overemphasize this adjective to suggest that things that may simply be addictive slop presented to us in mind-blowing memes are just a precursor to that which may also be intentionally mind-breaking harassments and indentures.

If the complex dynamism of American society tends toward the mind-blowing and mind-breaking, then it is only reasonable for people to attempt to escape it. What are our evolutionary psychologies to do but survive? If it looks hinky, be suspicious. If it feels wrong, get away. Shoo. If my mind were broken over a school shooting, an invisible disease, a travesty of government action, a stolen election, a legion of men claiming to be women, a chronic drumbeat of doom, I would be reduced to basics. The Recruit lets us know that torture only makes you give them whatever they want. Everybody eventually breaks. We can be reduced to sniveling rodents. We all may die of PTSD, squeaking our way to the grave.

Short of trauma are the signals of optics. When everything seems unknowable all we have is our senses. Our minds have been numbed. We can’t think our way through, we can only react our way through. We have been baffled by bullshit. Keyword #whatever. “OK I give up.” On the verge of panic is our constant anxiety. We need instant gratification and hack our way through life. Your grandmother would call it skipping from pillar to post.

Stoic Simplification

I lost the name of the female author of the Substack blog who went diligently through the implications and dislocations of Bro-Stoicism. She debunked the popular derivative of proper stoic discipline in a way that was rigorous and almost elegant. I heard her loud and clear, and I felt good about my own stoicism. It’s not something I use to climb any ladders of ambition. Instead I recognize that humans are foolish and making a mess of discernment, often because they believe that the universe is random and mindless. The Stoic seeks the Logos, the mind of God, the laws of nature and of the universe never doubting that humans can appreciate it, bit by bit or even by epiphany and bite by bite. Our native wit is inherited by the lessons of evolution. Not only do our eyes work, our minds build valid abstractions. We are, under our own control, impelled towards discernment. It is a constant edifying struggle.

If you aim to find buried treasure, fall in love with your shovel.

Use your words. Think. Discover. Review. Observe. Orient. Decide. Act. Iterate to quality.